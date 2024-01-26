Racism row hangs over Morocco ahead of Bafana clash

One Moroccan journalist has even raised suspicions of South African bias in Caf against the Atlas Lions.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui (second from left) watches from the stands during his team’s 1-0 Group F win over Zambia. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

An unsavoury spat has cast a bit of a cloud over the Morocco camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash with Bafana Bafana, with focus in the Moroccan press less on the game and more on the Confederation of African Football’s decision to suspend head coach Walid Regragui for four matches.

Regragui was involved in a heated exchange with DR Congo player Chancel Mbemba after the two sides’ 1-1 draw in Group F, and Mbemba accused Regragui of racial abuse after the game.

“I’m keeping my silence, it’s better. Everybody knows me, I respect everyone … but I never thought I’d hear that word from the coach, that it would come from his mouth,” said Mbemba.

The matter went to Caf’s disciplinary committee and they responded by issuing Regragui with a four-game ban, with two matches suspended, and fining him US$5 000, while also fining both the Moroccan and DR Congo federation US$20 000.

The Moroccan Football Federation (RMMF) have appealed the decision and Regragui has denied making any racist remark, but as it stands, the Moroccan head coach will not be in the dugout for the Bafana match on Tuesday.

‘I’ll defend my image to the end’

“The debate to say that I used racist words is simply shameful and I’ll defend my image to the end,” said Regragui.

“Unfortunately, with social networks, with what is happening in the world, with the hatred there can be on both sides, I received racist messages and death threats. Unfortunately, I think the player also received them on his side. It shows we’ve reached extremes for football matches and it’s shameful.”

Regragui’s absence from the touchline in Morocco’s last Group F match against Zambia didn’t appear to affect them too much, as they picked up a 1-0 win to confirm them as group winners.

Morocco’s players have certainly come out in support of their head coach.

According to the website moroccoworldnews.com, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said that he “does not understand why the coach was suspended. We miss him and we want to express love for him, dedicating the victory to him in today’s match.”

The goalscorer against Zambia, Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, made a heart sign towards Regragui the stands after netting the winner.

One Moroccan columnist, meanwhile, has suggested that there are concerns the Confederation of African Football, with South African Patrice Motsepe at the helm, are deliberately targetting Morocco, and even that the refereeing in Tuesday’s game could be influenced.

Safaa Kasraoui, on morocccoworldnews.com, even made mention of the fact that a South African – Raymond Hack – is chairman of the Caf Disciplinary Committee.

“There are indications of a deliberate campaign aimed at exerting psychological pressure on Morocco, which is facing Motsepe’s country’s national team in the AFCON round of 16 on January 30 …” wrote Kasraoui.

” … Questions are also being raised about potential conflicts of interest within CAF, in particular in light of the fact that the president of the body’s Disciplinary Committee is from South Africa.”