Ramovic explains why he let Mayo go to Chiefs

12 September 2025

'Every player needs the right conditions to reach his best level,' Ramovic told Soccer Laduma.

Khanyisa Mayo - CR Belouizdad

Khanyisa Mayo has joined Kaizer Chiefs on a season-long loan. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramovic let striker Khanyisa Mayo go to Kaizer Chiefs because he did not think the South African striker would get enough game time in Algeria.

Chiefs sign Mayo on loan

Chiefs announced Mayo as their latest signing during the international break. This was after Mayo was left out of the Belouizdad squad by former TS Galaxy coach Ramovic for the upcoming season.

“Khanyisa (Mayo) is a quality striker and a real professional, but every player needs the right conditions to reach his best level,” Ramovic told Soccer Laduma.

“With us, his role was limited, and as a forward you can’t grow without rhythm, confidence, and consistent minutes.

“At Chiefs, he will get, hopefully, that platform, and that’s why this move is the best step for him. As a head coach, my responsibility is to make decisions that respect the player’s career while also keeping the club moving forward, and this was the right solution for both sides.

“I know South African football very well, and Chiefs are a special club with massive expectations. For Khanyisa, it won’t be easy because the pressure there is also high. Even if smaller than what we face here at Belouizdad.

‘He has the qualities to succeed’

“But I believe he has the qualities to succeed. In the end, talent opens the door, but mentality decides whether you can stay there. If he embraces the pressure, he has every chance to make it.”

Mayo joined Belouizdad from Cape Town City ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season. In 41 appearances in all competitions, he scored six times for the Algerian giants.

The 27 year-old has joined Chiefs on a season-long loan. Khanyisa’s father, Patrick Mayo, also played for Chiefs as a striker between 2003 and 2007.

Khanyiso Mayo’s first chance to play for Chiefs could come as early as Tuesday, when they host Sekhukhune at FNB Stadium in a top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash.

