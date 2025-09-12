IN PICTURES – Chiefs welcome Mayo to the Village

'Khanyisa Mayo Arrives at the Village Welcome back to the Kaizer Chiefs Village! A lot has changed since you were last here with your dad,' said Chiefs in a Tweet.

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo arrived at the Amakhosi Village in Naturena on Friday to meet his teammates.

“Khanyisa Mayo Arrives at the Village Welcome back to the Kaizer Chiefs Village! A lot has changed since you were last here with your dad,” said Chiefs in a Tweet.

Like father like son

Patrick Mayo, Khanyisa’s father, played as a striker for Chiefs between 2003 and 2007.

Mayo, 27, has joined Chiefs on a season-long loan from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad.

Chiefs announced Mayo had signed during the recent international break, and posted a video of Mayo greeting the Amakhosi fans from Algeria.

Mayo’s first game for Chiefs could come as early as Tuesday when they face Sekhukhune United in a top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash.

Stiff competition at Chiefs

He will, however, face stiff competition up front from the likes of Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez.