IN PICTURES – Chiefs welcome Mayo to the Village

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

12 September 2025

02:35 pm

'Khanyisa Mayo Arrives at the Village Welcome back to the Kaizer Chiefs Village! A lot has changed since you were last here with your dad,' said Chiefs in a Tweet.

Khanyisa Mayo - Kaizer Chiefs

Khanyisa Mayo arrived at Naturena to meet his Chiefs teammates on Friday. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo arrived at the Amakhosi Village in Naturena on Friday to meet his teammates.

ALSO READ: Ramovic explains why he let Mayo go to Chiefs

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Khanyisa-Mayo-Chiefs-1-2500x1663.jpeg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Khanyisa-Mayo-Chiefs-2-2500x1663.jpeg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Khanyisa-Mayo-Chiefs-3-2500x1663.jpeg
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Khanyisa-Mayo-Chiefs-4-2500x1663.jpeg

ALL PICS FROM KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER

“Khanyisa Mayo Arrives at the Village Welcome back to the Kaizer Chiefs Village! A lot has changed since you were last here with your dad,” said Chiefs in a Tweet.

Like father like son

Patrick Mayo, Khanyisa’s father, played as a striker for Chiefs between 2003 and 2007.

Mayo, 27, has joined Chiefs on a season-long loan from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad.

Chiefs announced Mayo had signed during the recent international break, and posted a video of Mayo greeting the Amakhosi fans from Algeria.

Mayo’s first game for Chiefs could come as early as Tuesday when they face Sekhukhune United in a top-of-the-table Betway Premiership clash.

Stiff competition at Chiefs

ALSO READ: Sundowns eye top spot as Mothiba relishes Magesi clash

He will, however, face stiff competition up front from the likes of Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez.

