Sundowns eye top spot as Mothiba relishes Magesi clash

With Bafana Bafana grabbing the headlines during their back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, Mamelodi Sundowns quietly went about their business, preparing for their Betway Premiership clash against Magesi FC on Sunday.

The encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium is the only league fixture of the weekend, though it has inevitably been overshadowed by Saturday’s MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch.

Despite being without several international players, Sundowns striker Lebo Mothiba is satisfied with the team’s preparation for a match where victory could see them move from third place and leapfrog Sekhukhune United at the top of the standings.

“During this international break, we worked really hard and had good training sessions with the coaches and players that stayed behind. Now we have a game on Sunday against Magesi FC and the players who went to the national team will also join us,” he said.

The Brazilians recently secured a 2-0 win over Magesi, with Jayden Adams and Peter Shalulile on target. Mothiba is not concerned about facing Dikwena tša Meetse again in such a short space of time.

“It’s not a tricky thing mentally, we’re all professionals and everyone here has experience. It’s a good thing that we’re playing them again now because we saw how they play,” Mothiba added.

“We’re ready for them because at training we’ve been working really hard and I feel like all the players are ready for Sunday’s game. I think we all know their style of play and we all know they are more direct with long balls and big strikers, so we’re prepared for anything.”

Magesi will be without Tlholang Masegela through suspension, while Sundowns are set to welcome back their six Bafana internationals. Ronwen Williams, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Iqraam Rayners who were part of the national team squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Peter Shalulile, Divine Lunga and Denis Onyango are also expected to be part of the team after representing their respective national teams.



The free-scoring Shalulile bagged a hat-trick in Namibia’s 3-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe. Onyango was an unused substitute in Uganda’s two matches while Lunga only featured in one match for Zimbabwe during the qualifiers.