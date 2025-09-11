Betway PSL

Are Pirates done signing new players? Ouaddou responds

By Khaya Ndubane

11 September 2025

06:17 pm

Abdeslam Ouaddou during the Orlando Pirates Media Day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has opened up about the possibility of making more signings before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window deadline on Monday, 22 September.

Two players, one of them being Nigerian centre-back Collins Nwoburuoke from Abia Warriors, were spotted training with Pirates during the club’s open media day at the Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

This raised speculation among the media personnel in attendance at the venue and Ouaddou was asked if he was looking to add more players before the transfer deadline.

“You know every big club, if there is an opportunity to strengthen the team, of course, the club, we do it, but for me as a coach at the moment I am happy with what I have,” Ouaddou told the media.

“The players that I have. They are players that can compete and they are very ambitious so at the moment I am happy with what I have,” he added.

Pirates have been very active during the current transfer period and some of their new signings have already made positive impressions. Players like Kamogelo Sebelebele, Si[pho Mbule and Oswin Appollis have hit the ground running since joining the Soweto giants.

But with Ouaddou not giving a straight answer as to whether or not he will add more players to his squad, one cannot rule the possibility of more new faces at the Buccaneers before Monday’s PSL transfer deadline. 

