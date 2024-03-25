Rayners looks to fire Bafana to victory over Algeria

Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners says he is fully focused on playing against Algeria in an international friendly on Tuesday, and is not even thinking about staking his claim for a place in Hugo Broos’ squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June.

Broos has said he will start Stellenbosch marksman Rayners at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, having given Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo an opportunity in the 1-1 draw with Andorra last Thursday.

With Orlando Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa and Burnley’s Lyle Foster possibly back in the frame in June, it could be that Rayners falls back down the pecking order, but a good performance against Algeria could also force Broos’ hand.

“For me it is all about focusing here on tomrrow, before I think about the qualifiers, it is all up to the coach (Broos),” Rayners told Safa media on Wednesday, ahead of the Algeria friendly.

“For me it is always a good opportunity playing for the national team, and I am happy to be here,” added the 28 year-old.

‘Believe in yourself’

Rayners did get ten minutes in the game against Andorra, and said he did speak to his family back in the Cape ahead of that game.

“They said ‘just believe in yourself and do what you do at your club,’ said Rayners, who will be aiming to add to his one Bafana goal so far.

Rayners’ first Bafana goal came from the penalty spot in a 2023 Cosafa Cup win over Botswana.

“For me (what I aim) to achieve in a game like this (Algeria), is to score one or two goals and do my best for the team, and help the team win,” said Rayners.