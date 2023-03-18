Relegation scare intensifies for Swallows after Arrows defeat

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC might find themselves fighting for survival in the later stages of the DStv Premiership after losing their second league game in a row following a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

The Birds came into this clash having lost to Orlando Pirates, and the loss to Arrows keeps them in danger of relegation as they sit in 14th place on the league standings with 24 points, with only four points separating them with bottom of the log side Marumo Gallants.

Meanwhile, Arrows increased their chances of getting into the top-eight with the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit now on 28 points after 23 games and they are in 10th place, one point behind eighth placed Royal AM.

The tie between Swallows and Arrows had some early promises of goals, with Knox Mutizwa putting a scare, while Swallows also came close with Lindokuhle Mtshali’s header.



Arrows became stronger in the match with midfielders Ntsako Makhubela and Siphelele Dlamini taking over the midfield battle.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to take the lead after a quick counter saw Pule Mmodi launching a powerful shot from range and beat Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute.The home side took the tempo of the game high, desperate to get an equaliser before the break, but they were unlucky, and most especially when Mtshali thought he had scored in the half hour mark, but he was judged foroffside.

Before the break, Arrows also had a couple of chances to extend their lead, but their promising attacks went into waste.



The second half became more heavier for Swallows, as they gave everything to level the scores, but still, luck was not on their side as Richard Uromi was denied by the post and Mtshali failed to capitalize from the rebound in the 57th minute.

Time was running out for the Birds, and Abafana Be’Sthende kept on putting the pressure. Mmodi was fouled just outside the box, Mutizwa stepped up to take the set-piece to put his name on the score-sheet, but the striker’s effort went just after the hour mark.

There were more and more chances at both ends, but they still went fruitful from either side, but, Arrows would be happy that they managed to score early on in the game and claimed three points on the night.