Riveiro has high hopes for Makgopa at Pirates despite lack of game time

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has high hopes for striker Evidence Makgopa, who despite lack of game time, the Bucs coach believes has a bright future.

The 22-year-old Makgopa has struggled to get game time at Pirates since joining them from Baroka FC last year in June. Injuries have been a huge set-back for him, making it difficult to break into the starting line-up.



The Pirates coach, however, is happy with the way the striker has carried himself despite his lack of game time.

“It’s difficult to say how close, but the important thing is he came in and he contributed. He is helping us and Evidence is an example as a professional and as a human being. I have to say he is working hard every day and he is humble. He never complains about lack of minutes,” said Riveiro.

“There are many reasons he was not playing. He was injured in two different periods and that couldn’t help with his continuity. But he is a high-potential prospect as a number nine. I am 100% sure Evidence is going to come to the party and make an impact soon at Pirates and in South African football.”

With only a few games he has played so far, Riveiro is happy with what he has seen from the Limpopo born striker, especially in their last game against Venda football Academy (VFA) in the Nedbank Cup.

Makgopa came in the second half and made an assist for Thembinkosi Lorch in extra-time to help Pirates progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“He needs to be consistent and he’s going to get opportunities. We must be fair sometimes and we cannot expect that Evidence will come in in a moment as difficult as that (when they played VFA) and suddenly win the game for us,” the Spaniard added.

“He did a good job, he contributed, and he was doing a fantastic job without the ball. I hope in the future we can have a space for him to be more consistent in our starting XI and give him a chance to be a regular.”

Makgopa will be hoping for more minutes on the pitch when the Buccaneers take on SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.