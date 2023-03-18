Real reason why Mudau slapped Mothlohi finally revealed

Phakaaathi Reporter

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Nunens has revealed the real reason that saw Daniel Mudau slap teammate Charles Mothlohi in public.

The incident happened in 2001 after a cup final between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs and left people shocked.

Mudau, who was the captain of Sundowns at the time, slapped Mothlohi and it was believed it was because he had refused to take the penalty.

“Mambush” later made a public apology for the incident which was viewed as unsporting behaviour. It also created Mudau a lot of haters at the time.

But Nunes says it was for a different reason and people on Twitter are now singing a different tune over Mudau.

“I was in France at the time. I was not here,” said Nunes on a YouTube interview with TK Solutions. He was in France with the national junior team at the time.

“But when I got back, it was Charles himself who told me about the incident.

“You know what happened is that when they had to take penalties, Charles refused and (Michael) Manzini had to step up.

“But he was injured and he missed it. That is when Charles made a comment and said, ‘this Shangaan boy has cost us’.

“That is when Mambush (Mudau) got angry because he was in good condition to take the penalty but he had refused.

“And now he is saying, ‘this Shangaaan is costing us’. That is when he slapped him,” explained Nunes.

He said Mudau and Mothlohi spent some time not talking to each other after the incident until management intervened.

Supporters thank Mudau for ‘disciplining’ Mothlohi

“They were not on speaking terms when I got back. It was the management who called them to a meeting to resolve the issue.”

Replying to the video on Twitter, @LEORNY3 said: “After hearing this, I can simply say Charles deserved that clap.”

Others also commended Mambush for having ‘disciplined’ Mothlohi for his cynical remarks.

“Mambush did the right thing. Charles was supposed to get 10 slaps, you can’t say such things,” replied @TheBlackRock07.

Nunes meanwhile had great potential but fell by the wayside with his off-the-field behaviour cutting his career short.