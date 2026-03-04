Chiefs’ Kaze – This moment will pass

'It's a very bad moment but we need to keep together,' the Chiefs co-head coach told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze insists his side’s poor run of form will turn around.

Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Richards Bay at the Umhlathuze Stadium on Tuesday evening, their third consecutive Betway Premiership defeat.

Chiefs’ triple woe

It is the first time Chiefs have lost three Premiership games in a row since April 2024 when Cavin Johnson was at the helm.

Amakhosi have gone from being in the title race to looking like they may face another battle to finish in the top eight, if this poor form continues.

Chiefs were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup last month, leaving them with little to play for.

“I believe that it’s going to pass. The moment is going to pass,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“It’s a very bad moment but we need to keep together.”

Chiefs suffered an injury in the build up to the game to Angolan defender Inacio Miguel. He was removed from the starting line up at the last minute by Bradley Cross.

Cross played out of position as Zitha Kwinika was not available for Chiefs after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“The injury to Miguel during the warm-up and the suspension of Zitha forced us to change the whole defence. I believe those factors cost us the game,” added Kaze.

Shinga off injured

Chiefs also finally handed a debut to left back Nkanyiso Shinga, but it did not end well as he was forced off with an injury towards the end of the game.

“He’s a new player in the country, he’s a player that has not played in the PSL,” Kaze said after the match on the length of time it took for Chiefs to give Shinga his debut.

“He needs to train well to get used to the league, to get used to his teammates too, we thought it was the right moment to introduce him.”

“I haven’t spoken to the medical staff. We’re going to assess him tonight and tomorrow morning we’re going to see the extend of the injury.”