Riveiro gives updates on Makhaula’s ‘shocking’ moment

"We are used to seeing it (an incident where a player gets a threatening injury) on TV sometimes," said the Bucs mentor.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhahleni Makhaula stretchered off the field during the Nedbank CUp clash against Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Makhehleni Makhaula’s injury during the Nedbank Cup against Hungry Lions FC was a shocking moment for everyone at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, especially the club.

This is according Pirates coach Jose Riveiro who also revealed that the Pirates medical team was able to stabilise the midfielder.



Makhaula went down just before half-time after clearing the ball in the Pirates half, and he suddenly went down and ended up losing consciousness – which resulted in goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi and some of his teammates including the substitutes who were warming-up behind the poles rushing to see what was wrong and called for help.

Riveiro thanked the medics for their swift response in handling the situation and said that moment was not a nice feeling to experience.

“It was a shocking moment for us, obviously one of those situations where sometimes unfortunately you have to live it yourself close. We are used to seeing it (an incident where a player gets a threatening injury) on TV sometimes. And today was our chance to have that feeling, and I can tell you it’s not nice,” said the Bucs coach after the match.

“But thanks to the doctors and technical assistance they managed to stabilise him because it was a difficult moment, that’s what I heard.”

The Pirates mentor also revealed that Makhaula is in hospital, adding that the club will share more details soon.

“What I know is that he is in hospital, he is in good hands and they observing him. As a club, we will share more details, but it’s a personal thing. What I can tell you right now even though I didn’t have the opportunity to speak to Makhaula is that he is okay.”

Pirates were leading 1-0 when Makhaula went down, thanks to an own-goal by Lions defender Morena Monaheng.

The Buccaneers went on to score three more goals in the second-half courtesy of a brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa and one from Monnapule Saleng.



In the end the 4-0 win earned their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament by knocking-out the National First Division side (NFD).