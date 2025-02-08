Sundowns show who’s boss in Pirates pummeling

Masandawana move nine points clear of the Buccaneers.

Mamelodi Sundowns outclassed and humiliated their nearest title rivals Orlando Pirates with a 4-1 drubbing in a Betway Premiership clash that took place at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns’ Ribeiro magic

Lucas Ribeiro scored a brace as the Brazilians moved nine points clear off second-placed Pirates after 15 games. Masandawana are now sitting on 42 points after 15 matches while the Buccaneers, who have one game in hand, remain on 33 points. The reigning champions will feel that they hold all the aces halfway through the 30-game season.

Sundowns got their noses in front as early as the 13th minute through defender Grant Kekana who popped up unmarked inside the box to meet a wonderfully floated free-kick by Marcelo Allende. Sundowns bossed possession against the defensively-minded Pirates in the opening half.

The Tshwane giants should have doubled their lead in the 19th minute, but Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine dived down well to deny Lucas Suarez’s header from a corner kick played directly into the box. It must be pointed out that the pitch at the traditional rugby venue was not in the best of conditions.

Patchy surface

The patchy surface on both sides made it difficult to play the ball on the ground and watering the pitch before the game didn’t help either as players were slipping for the majority of the first half. However, the game lived up to its billing as one of the standout fixtures on the PSL calendar and fans were treated to some spectacular goals.

Ribeiro said before the match that playing in front of a packed venue brings the best out of him and he backed up his claim with a brilliant solo effort in the 27th minute. The skilful Brazilian picked up the ball from the halfway line to race through on goal before calmly slotting past Chaine to extend Sundowns lead to 2-0.

It was Ribeiro’s eighth league goal of the season and no one can argue with the fact that it’s an early contender for goal of the season. Deon Hotto pulled one back for Pirates 10 minutes into the second half to spark the game into life after Sundowns took their foot off the pedal.

Short-lived joy

Their joy was short-lived after Ribeiro restored the home team’s two-goal cushion four minutes later with an expertly taken goal on the edge of the area after being teed up by Iqraam Rayners from the left. Ribeiro has extended his goal tally at the top of the goalscoring charts to nine.

Pirates were better in the early exchanges of the second stanza but it was Sundowns who kept the scoreboard ticking. Teboho Mokoena produced one of his trademark long range rockets from outside the box with 14 minutes left to play to put the result beyond doubt.