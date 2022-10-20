Ruthless Tuks reach Sasol League National Champs semis

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Tuks Ladies FC secured a semi-final spot in the Sasol League National Championships following their 3-0 victory over Central University of Technology Ladies (CUT) at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Tuks second victory in as many games in the tournament, with the Pretoria Ladies having won by the same score-line against Sophakama Ladies, ending the group with six points without conceding a goal.

Coach Maude Khumalo’s charges will now wait to see who else will join them in the last four of the competition, which will be confirmed on Thursday.

“We are here with intention, we know when we are here we have to give our best and go all out because there is no time for us to say let’s go for a draw or whatever. First impression for us is the most important, that is why we made it clear to the girls to say that, guys, you win the first game and the second, then the pressure is low on us. But if you lose, there will be more pressure on us,” said Khumalo after the game against CUT.

“I always emphasise to them that we should win the game in the first half so that in the second half we can manage the game.”

“I think the girls managed the game well, they stuck to the game plan because to keep the same team we wanted consistency. So, it was all about tactics, and resting other players for the semi-finals.” added the former Basetsana coach.

While Tuks went through to the knock-out stages of the tournament, TS Galaxy suffered a huge blow when they lost their second game of the national championships, losing 3-2 to host Copperbelt Ladies.

Thursday fixtures:

CUT FC v Sophakama Ladies

NWU Tawana v Lindelani Ladies

Copperbelt Ladies v Dangerous Heroes