Saleng insists quitting was never an option

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Monnapule Saleng has opened up about how he copes with the pressure and criticism that come with representing big teams in South Africa.

Saleng’s Pirates fallout

Saleng’s time at Orlando Pirates was not without scrutiny, particularly after he mysteriously fell out of favour despite being one of the club’s standout performers at the time.

The winger’s sudden absence from the matchday squad sparked debate among supporters and pundits alike, with questions raised about his form and future.

Saleng has been handed a fresh opportunity to revive his career after completing a surprise move to the reigning Betway Premiership champions in the current transfer window.

Before sealing his switch to Chloorkop, the attacker was on a season-long loan at ORBIT College, where he showed glimpses of his quality and reminded many of his attacking threat.

Speaking on the popular Sundowns Pitchside Podcast, Saleng revealed that he never considered walking away from the game, even during the most challenging periods of his career.

“The way people see this game, they see it differently and even when they criticise you, you must be mentally strong,” he said.

“You must not allow these things to disturb you, no matter what they say about you. I’ve never thought about it that way (quitting) because it’s the way they see things and the way they see the game of football, and there are some that see it differently.”

Although Saleng is currently sidelined with a quad injury, expectations are high that he will hit the ground running once he returns to full fitness.

Sundowns fans are renowned for their demanding nature, and the winger is fully aware of the pressure to deliver at a club accustomed to winning silverware.

‘Pressure wil always be there’

“There are players that will make it simple for me because systems are not the same, so I just need to adjust to the way the team plays,” he added.

“That’s when I will take the pressure off, once I adjust to how the team plays, and I need to adjust as soon as possible. Pressure will always be there because Sundowns is also a big team. There’s pressure because they expect me to contribute to the results of the team like everyone does.”

While the timeline for his return remains unclear, Sundowns will be hoping Saleng recovers swiftly as they continue their push to defend the league title. The Tshwane giants are also targeting success in both the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.