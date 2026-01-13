Pirates confirm signing of Gallants duo

'Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled,' read a club statement.

Orlando Pirates on Tuesday confirmed that they have signed Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami and left back Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.

Pirates sign pair ‘on a permanent and immediate basis’

“The Buccaneers have reached an agreement with Marumo Gallants for the services of both players, with the transfers concluded on a permanent and immediate basis,” said Pirates in a club statement.

“Orlando Pirates would like to commend the leadership of Marumo Gallants for the professional and cooperative manner in which the transaction was handled.

“Following the completion of all the necessary clearances, Msendami and Chabatsane will travel to the North West Province, where the squad is currently in camp and being put through their paces by the technical team as preparations intensify ahead of the resumption of the Betway Premiership season.

“The Club looks forward to integrating both players into the group and believes they will add value and healthy competition within the squad.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club welcomes Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane and wishes them every success in this establishment.”

Msendami’s only goal

Msendami, 25, scored his only goal of this Betway Premiership season for Gallants against Pirates in a surprise 2-1 home win for the Bolemfontein side on August 12. He also played for Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chabatsane, 23, is one of the most promising left backs in the country, and gives Abeslam Ouaddou another option in that position for the current Premiership leaders.