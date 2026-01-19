Chippa determined to keep Nwabali despite growing interest

'There have been enquiries about him from a number of clubs in North Africa and the Middle East,' said a source.

Chippa United are determined to hold on to their star goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali amid reported interest from clubs in the Middle East.

The towering shot-stopper was instrumental in Nigeria’s bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

His impressive displays have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs believed to be monitoring his situation.

According to information reaching Phakaaathi, the Chilli Boys are keen to retain the services of the international goalkeeper at least until the end of the season as they fight for survival in the Betway Premiership.

“Look, I’m not sure if there are any concrete offers on the table yet, but there have been enquiries about him from a number of clubs in North Africa and the Middle East,” a source close to the club said.

“Chippa are not keen on selling at the moment because they are in a very delicate position on the table. Maybe at the end of the season they might be able to finally cash in on him.”

Chippa United currently sit at the bottom of the Premiership standings, having managed just one victory from 15 matches.

Nwabali is expected to play a crucial role in the second half of the campaign as the club looks to climb away from the danger zone.