Saleng reveals what makes him tick at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Monnapule Saleng’s contribution in the Orlando Pirates team has made him one of the most important players in the Bucs squad and the winger says its all thanks to the advice he gets from the senior players at the club, who are always pushing him to work hard.

Saleng once again made a huge impact for Pirates when he scored the first goal for the Buccaneers, before coming up with an assist in their DStv Premiership clash with Maritzburg United, which they won 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The victory saw the Buccaneers climb one place higher on the league standings, with the Soweto club now in third after collecting 31 points from 20 league games.

“My teammates, I am talking about senior players, they are always pushing me, they see where I want to be (in my career),” said the winger, who was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.

“They are always pushing me at training and I am happy to be around them because they always advise me and they are experienced players because they have been in the game for too long.”

Inhis first season with the Buccaneers, Saleng’s performance for Jose Riveiro’s team has been exceptional, having also helped the team to an MTN8 triumph earlier this season. He is definitely the player to watch for whichever team goes up against Bucs, with the winger able to make assists and score goals for the club.

Goals galore

Saleng has now found the back of the net nine times for Pirates in 16 appearances, adding four assists to his name since his return from Swallows FC, after spending a season on loan with the Birds.

Having played a huge role in the Sea Robbers team so far, he says everything that he does is because of the hard work he puts into training.

“My form starts from the training sessions, the way I train is the way I play. I don’t rest, I am always training even when I am at home. I want to see myself at a high level (performance wise) andtp be consistent in every game.”