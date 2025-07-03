OPINION: The imminent demise of SuperSport is turning PSL into a mockery

It appears that only the so-called 'big three' – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are financially self-sustainable.

Stan Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSport United Football Club celebrates in tears with technical stuff avoiding playoff after Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 29 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The imminent demise of SuperSport United is a sad indictment of the current situation in our domestic game. A club with such a rich history and tradition should not be facing extinction.

SuperSport’s unfathomable demise

The ripple effects of Matsatsantsa a Pitori potentially closing its doors are unfathomable. What will happen to their renowned youth academy, which has produced some of the finest talent this country has ever seen?

The club has reportedly been sold to a consortium based in Bloemfontein. At the time of writing, the sale had not yet been officially confirmed. However, the recurring trend of selling club statuses has become a norm in the Premier Soccer League, and that is deeply concerning.

This practice is rapidly turning our domestic football into a mockery. It is high time a meaningful dialogue is held about the direction we’re heading as a footballing nation.

Of course, the financial strain of running a professional football club is enormous. Judging by the growing list of clubs that have disappeared over the years, doesn’t seem likely to improve any time soon,

What exactly is contributing to this troubling trend? Is it simply poor financial management from those entrusted with running these clubs, or has the task of sustaining a football club at the highest level become financially unviable?

Remember Moroka Swallows, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Bidvest Wits? These are clubs that once carried the hopes of thousands, if not millions, but they all fell to the same fate that now seemingly awaits the three-time league champions SuperSport.

It appears that only the so-called “big three” – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are financially self-sustainable. That in itself raises serious questions about the broader ownership model within the PSL.

A German model?

In Germany, the ‘50+1’ ownership rule ensures that club members hold at least 50 percent plus one vote of the club’s voting rights. This model safeguards clubs from being entirely controlled by outside investors, preserving both the heritage and democratic spirit of German clubs.

Perhaps it’s time we consider a similar framework within the PSL to protect clubs from vanishing without a trace. Fans are left in the wilderness when their beloved teams are sold off. If supporters had more influence in club operations, things might begin to change.

We can shout from the sidelines all we want, but the truth is, the current PSL rules permit the sale of club statuses. The individuals or entities buying their way into top-flight football are not breaking any regulations.

Unless the rules are changed, and the ownership structures are re-evaluated, there is no end in sight to this troubling cycle. We need urgent reforms that protect the integrity, history, and future of our football clubs. Fans, players, and stakeholders deserve transparency and sustainability.

If we truly care about the growth and preservation of South African football, the selling of club statuses must be brought to an end or at the very least, strictly regulated.

A serious conversation about ownership models, financial support, and long-term vision is not just necessary, but it’s overdue. Let’s not wait for another historical club to vanish before we act.