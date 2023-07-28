Sentencing of Orlando Pirates’ Lorch postponed as lawyers ask for more time

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch will have to wait a little longer to find out his fate after his sentencing hearing was postponed at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Lorch’s lawyers asked for more time to prepare for pre-sentencing arguments. The hearing will now take place on 4 September 2023.

Lorch found guilty of assault

In June, Lorch was found guilty for assaulting his then girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala.

Mathithibala laid charges in September 2020.

Lorch allegedly slapped and strangled Mathithibala after the two had argued about the soccer player’s whereabouts.

The altercation took place at Lorch’s home in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Mathithibala said Lorch’s friend intervened, allowing her to get away from the soccer player.

After Lorch was found guilty, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said he had not given a good impression during the court proceedings.

“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses,” said Mjonondwane.

No suspension or sacking

Lorch was fined by his club, Orlando Pirates. The club, however, has not yet taken any further disciplinary action against him after the guilty verdict.

Pirates said it would look at the details of his guilty verdict before deciding whether to sack or suspend the player.

The club also said Lorch had undergone rehabilitation after the incident, including taking anger management classes.

“As a club, we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children and as a result, when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation.

“The club charged Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge and the club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.

“Mr Lorch also informed the club that he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him and they intended to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to make representations regarding the charges against him so that he could got through a diversion programme. He further advised that he was attending sessions with Dr Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation.

“The club approved that he completes therapy with Dr Nkuna-Boikanyo instead of running a parallel process organised by the club.

“Mr Lorch informed us that he attended the anger management therapy and completed the prescribed number of sessions. Since then, Mr Lorch has not been involved (in) any similar incident or an incident involving violence. We are confident that the anger management therapy was an appropriate corrective measure.”