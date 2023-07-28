Sekhukhune ‘copying’ Pirates’ strategy with mass signings

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sekhukhune United has been ridiculed for their signing spree but their coach, Brandon Truter has defended the club and has revealed the reason for this.

ALSO READ: Ditlhokwe move to Chiefs a blow to SuperSport, says Hlatshwayo

He says that their intention to sign more players is because they cut the pattern from Orlando Pirates.

Truter says Pirates’ strategy of buying young players and then loaning them out so that they can get some experience and then come back when they are more mature has inspired them.

Sekhukhune have signed nine players so far as they prepare for the new season.

“We have signed a lot of young players and some from the lower divisions,” explained Truter during the launch of the DStv Premiership season this week.

“If you look at the example of other teams, especially Pirates, they signed (Monnapule) Saleng and then loaned him to Swallows.

“What happened after that is history,” said Truter, who coached Saleng at Swallows. Saleng has since gone back to Pirates where he was a star performer last season.

“We are of the same mind because we also want to do that… We are signing these players with an eye to the future.

“But some of them have made me think twice about including them in my squad this season.”

Truter will loan some players out

Truter says he wants to have a manageable squad in order to be able to keep every player in his Sekhukune team happy.

“You don’t want to have a big squad, with a lot of unhappy players. Happy players will play and give their best for you.

“Right now, we have a squad of 28 players and we still need to strengthen in one or two places.”

Sekhukhune will represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup next season and they are also expected to be one of the top teams in the local league.

ALSO READ: Kgatlana admits defence needs to improve if Banyana are to reach last-16

They will begin their league campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday, 4 August, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, Limpopo.