Shabalala hopes Confed Cup success can boost Chiefs

'We have been playing well but haven’t converted our chances as we would want to,' said the Chiefs attacking midfielder.

Mduduzi Shabalala hopes Kaizer Chiefs can take their Confederation Cup scoring form into Friday’s Betway Premiership clash with Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs saunter past Simba

Amakhosi put three goals past DR Congo side AS Simba last weekend, as a 3-1 win was enough to take them into the Conferderation Cup group stages. On the domestic front, Chiefs have been creating chances but they have not been scoring enough goals.

The only time they scored more than once this season in the Premiership, in fact, was in their very first game of the campaign, a 2-0 win at Stellenbosch.

“It was a great confidence booster for us to score three goals and we will take that into the match against Durban City,” Shabalala told kaizerchiefs.com.

“For us, it is very important to get a good result in this match. We have been playing well but haven’t converted our chances as we would want to.

“This is a good opportunity for us, as Kaizer Chiefs, to get back on track for a good season in the league. We just need to stick with what we are doing and turn the chances we create into goals.”

Chiefs had a fast start to the Premiership season, winning four and drawing one of their first five games. Since then, however, they have gone four matches without a win, losing at home to Sekhukhune United and drawing their next three games.

In Durban City, Chiefs face a side who have been very good at home this season. Gavin Hunt’s side have taken 13 points from a possible 15 at home, though all of those games have been played at Chatsworth Stadium.

‘We will give them the respect they deserve’

“We will give them the respect they deserve for having a good start to the season,” added Shabalala.

“But our main focus is on ourselves and what we want to achieve, which is to make sure to turn our good performances into results.”