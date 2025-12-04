Sibisi confident of Pirates victory against Gallants in CKO final

"We know what we're coming up against, a very good side in Marumo Gallants, but the boys, I think, are pretty confident,” said Sibisi.

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is confident that his side will overcome Marumo Gallants this weekend and lift the elusive Carling Knockout trophy.



The Buccaneers, who last won the competition in 2011, will face Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in the final at a sold-out Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (kickoff is at 6pm).



ALSO READ: Appollis warns Orlando Pirates ahead of Gallants clash



Speaking to the media at Rand Stadium on Tuesday, Sibisi admitted that they are coming up against a very good side in Gallants, but added that they are confident of winning the game.



“I think the guys are preparing well. We started the work yesterday (Monday). The boys are looking sharp. We know that it is a cup that has been eluding us for quite some time now, but we’re really looking forward to playing the game on Saturday. We know what we’re coming up against, a very good side in Marumo Gallants, but the boys, I think, are pretty confident,” said Sibisi.



Sibisi is counting on their ‘12th man’, the Pirates supporters, to help them overcome Gallants on Saturday and is hoping that they will give them a gift by winning the final.

“It’s quite a unique feeling to play in sold-out stadiums. Probably every week we play, you know, and for us, it’s always nice whenever we have our 12th man there to give us that push. With the festive season, the season of giving, I think this one is for them. If we can get this one, it will be a gift from us to them.”

Gallants’ Arubi welcomes underdogs tag

Considering their cup pedigree, Pirates are overwhelming favourites to win the final and Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi admits that they’re indeed the underdogs in this titanic clash, but the veteran shot-stopper does fancy their chances of causing an upset on Saturday.



“It won’t be an easy game. It will be difficult for both teams. Knockout games are always difficult. The pressure will always be there because you are playing against one of the biggest teams in Africa, not just South Africa,” he said.

“But I love it when we play as underdogs. That’s going to show our character, how we contain the pressure and emotions. It will be a different stage, but I’m sure we’ll do our best and come away with the result,” added Arubi who has already played a key role in getting Gallants to the final.



The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was the hero in penalty shootouts in the quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns and the semi-final against Golden Arrows.



ALSO READ: Chicago coach expecting ‘immediate impact’ from Mbokazi



Arubi has revealed that he has a trick up his sleeve, should the game go to the penalty shootout.



“There’s a secret that has been helping me. I can’t say it because if I say it now, they’ll know it. But I’m not even thinking about that. I’m thinking about the first 90 minutes, which will be crucial. I’ll think about penalties after extra-time.”