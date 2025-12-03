Appollis warns Orlando Pirates ahead of Gallants clash

Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has warned his teammates not to underestimate Marumo Gallants when the sides meet in the...

Orlando Pirates winger Oswin Appollis has warned his teammates not to underestimate Marumo Gallants when the sides meet in the Carling Knockout final this coming weekend.



The Buccaneers are set to meet with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in what is expected to be a thrilling final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (kickoff is at 6pm).



“Marumo Gallants are a very strong team and we won’t go there and undermine them. It’s our job to work as hard as they do to get the trophy,” said Appollis during a Carling Knockout media day at the Rand Stadium on Tuesday.



Appollis has hit the ground running since joining the club from Polokwane City at the start of the season and he credits the Pirates management for making it easier for him to improve his game by signing quality players.



“There is a lot of work still to be done. It is obvious, there have been improvements in the team with all the players that have been signed,” said Appollis.

“For me, I have to continue doing my job, and with the players that we have and the quality that they have, it has also helped me as a person. As you can see, I’m not the only one who is improving. There are a lot of players who are improving with the number of qualities that we have in the team.

“I think with the quality of the players that the club has with its depth, as you can see, and I will mention names like Rele (Mofokeng), Spola (Mbule), Tshepang (Moremi), it is already a step for us who came here new.

“We already have to deal with the quality in the team, so it is for you to adapt to the style of play, and then eventually you will improve.”

How Mbule initiated Appollis’ move to Pirates

Meanwhile, Appollis has revealed that Sipho Mbule initiated his move to Pirates from Polokwane City.



“Yes, he did that [asked for me to come to Pirates], he did tell the chairman that.



“We came from SuperSport [United] already and created a small bond. Even when I went to Polokwane, he always checked up on me to see if I’m okay,” commented Appollis.