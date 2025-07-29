Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins big at PSL awards

The Sundowns striker won the two main awards on Tuesday.

Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro won Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at the PSL Awards on Tuesday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro was the star of the show at the Premier Soccer League Awards on Tuesday, taking home both the Footballer of the Season and the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Awards.

ALSO READ: Khune shares views on new Chiefs signings

As expected, the Masandawana marksman was rewarded for a fantastic season, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Sundowns’ star striker

Sundowns won an eighth consecutive Betway Premiership title, reached the Caf Champions League final, and the final of the Carling Knockout.

Ribeiro also won the award for the Betway Premiership’s top goalscorer – he netted 16 times in 26 Premiership appearances. His brilliant goal against Orlando Pirates was also recognised as the Betway Premiership Goal of the Season.

The other major winner on the night was Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng. Mofokeng won the MTN8 last man standing after helping Pirates to a third successive MTN8 title. And he was named the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season.

It is possible that neither Ribeiro or Mofokeng will be playing in the PSL next season. Mofokeng has been reported to be set to join his former Pirates teammate Mohau Nkota at Saudi side Al Ettifaq.

ALSO READ: Disappointed Rayners questions PSL Awards snub

And Ribeiro left Sundowns’ training camp on Saturday, with a move out of South Africa said to be imminent.

The full list of PSL Award Winners

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

BETWAY PREMIERSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns)



BETWAY PREMIERSHIP COACH OF THE SEASON

Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)



BETWAY PREMIERSHIP GOAL OF THE SEASON

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

BETWAY PREMIERSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

BETWAY PREMIERSHIP DEFENDER OF THE SEASON

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)



BETWAY PREMIERSHIP MIDFIELDER OF THE SEASON

Makhehleni Makhaula (Orlando Pirates)



BETWAY PREMIERSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)



MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)



CARLING KNOCKOUT PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC)

NEDBANK CUP MOST PROMISING PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)



NEDBANK CUP PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Pule Mmodi (Kaizer Chiefs)

MOTSEPE FOUNDATION CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions)

MOTSEPE FOUNDATION CHAMPIONSHIP GOALKEEPER OF THE SEASON

Dumsani Msibi (Durban City)

MOTSEPE FOUNDATION CHAMPIONSHIP YOUNG PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Teboho Lekhatla (Casric Stars)



DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Tylon Smith (Stellenbosch FC)



PSL ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE SEASON

Kgara Mokoena



PSL REFEREE OF THE SEASON

Masixole Bambiso



PSL CHAIRMAN’S AWARD

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

TOP GOAL SCORERS

DSTV DISKI CHALLENGE Siphamandla Msezane (Orlando Pirates)

MOTSEPE FOUNDATION CHAMPIONSHIP Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions)

BETWAY PREMIERSHIP Lucas Ribeiro Costa (Mamelodi Sundowns)