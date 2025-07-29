Disappointed Rayners questions PSL awards snub

"I was disappointed when I saw the players they nominated," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is only nominated for the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament. ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners has expressed his disappointment after being overlooked for the PSL Footballer of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards, questioning the criteria used in the selection process.

The 29-year-old forward enjoyed an impressive campaign, netting 14 goals in the Betway Premiership, just two fewer than teammate Lucas Ribeiro, who finished as the league’s top scorer.



Rayners also contributed nine assists, playing a key role as Sundowns clinched a record-extending eighth consecutive league title.

In addition to his league form, Rayners added four goals in the Carling Knockout Cup, including a brace against Kaizer Chiefs, bringing his total to 27 direct goal contributions across all domestic competitions.

Despite his remarkable season, Rayners was left out of both award categories, with Ribeiro, Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng, and resurgent Sekhukhune United midfielder Keletso Makgalwa making the final shortlist.

Speaking on the club’s Pitchside Podcast, Rayners did not hide his frustration about missing out on the two prestigious awards.

“For me, I’m a bit disappointed because of what I did last season. We have a good team that is helping me and the coaches also believe in me so I was disappointed when I saw the players they nominated. My stats from last season, I think it would have been good to be in a lot of nominations,” he said.

“I don’t understand it (criteria) but I think the best player in the league for me was obviously Lucas Ribeiro. I think I’m second behind Lucas (goal) but other people don’t look at it like that but for me my stats were second best and I was disappointed

“It’s all about the team and when you’re not in a position to score a goal and someone else is there, why don’t you pass them because we’re going to win together as a team. It’s about team effort and people don’t see what I see on the field but the team comes first besides the goals I score.”

The PSL Awards will be broadcast live from 7pm on SABC Sport and SuperSport tonight.



Rayners is only nominated for one award on the night, the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament. He is up against Magesi FC duo Elvis Chipezeze and Edmore Chirambadare.