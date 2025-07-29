Khune shares his views on Kaizer Chiefs new signings

Amakhosi have announced six signings so far.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has called on the Amakhosi faithful to be patient with the club’s new signings and give them a fair chance, particularly striker Flavio Silva.



Chiefs have bolstered the squad with six new additions ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.



OPINION – New season, same old Kaizer Chiefs?



Amakhosi have signed Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane from Orlando Pirates. In addition, have secured the services of left back Nkanyiso Shinga, midfielders Ethan Chislett and Siphesihle Ndlovu, as well as striker Flávio Silva.



While the other players seemed to have adapted quicker to the club’s playing style under coach Nasreddine Nabi, Silva has struggled to fit into the system.

“When you talk about Paseka Mako and when you talk about Thabiso Monyane, they are bringing that winning mentality from Orlando Pirates,” said Khune.



“Of course, we need to give Silva a fair turn,” Khune added. “We only just debate him in the first games that we’ve seen him play, but he’s definitely going to show us what he can bring to South African football.”

Silva, who has faled to score in the first few outings for Chiefs during the preseason, has faced criticism with many doubting if he has the qualities to solve the goalscoring issue at Amakhosi.



ALSO READ: Basadien targeting more silverware at Sundowns



Khune, however, has the qualities to succeed and just needs more time to adapt.

“Strikers thrive on confidence, and he’s still settling into a new environment, new teammates, and a different style of football. Let’s back him,” Khune concluded.