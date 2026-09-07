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Siwelele sack Seema and his assistant after Chiefs loss

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

7 September 2026

06:15 pm

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Siwelele announced the decision via a statement on Monday.

Siwelele sack Seema and his assistant after Chiefs loss

Lehlohonolo Seema reacts during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Siwelele FC have confirmed that they have relieved head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson of their first-team duties following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season.

The duo’s sacking comes a day after Siwelele lost 3-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway Premiership match played at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday. It was Siwelele’s third defeat in five league games.

Siwelele announced the decision via a statement on Monday.

“Following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season, Siwelele FC has relieved head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson of their first-team duties while the club conducts a review of the senior team’s performance and technical programme,” read the club’s statement.

The club further confirmed that Godfrey Mosoetsa will take charge of the first team as caretaker coach with immediate effect.

“This has been a challenging period for the club, and our supporters deserve better than what they have seen so far this season. Our belief in this team, in our players and in what we are building at Siwelele remains unchanged.

“This is a moment to stand together, to work harder and to embody the spirit that defines this club: courage, unity and fighting for one another. Our season is still young. We will face the challenge in front of us together, as one team and one family.”

Siwelele further stated that Siwelele further stated that they will make further announcement on the coaching approach for the remainder of the season once the review has been conducted.

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