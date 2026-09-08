Thabo Cele set to join Sundowns after Chiefs exit?

During his 18 months with Chiefs, he made a total of 36 appearances in domestic and CAF competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the termination of Thabo Cele’s contract by mutual agreement.

After missing the preseason camp in Spain, reports emerged that the KwaMashu-born midfielder was on his way out of Chiefs. New Amakhosi coach Fernando Da Cruz later said that Cele was not in his plans for the 2026/27 campaign.

And now Chiefs have confirmed the departure of the talented midfielder.

In a statement, the club said that the decision “will allow Cele to pursue new opportunities while Amakhosi continue to reshape their squad for the 2026/27 season”.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated Thabo Cele’s contract by mutual agreement, following constructive discussions between both parties. The decision will allow Cele to pursue new opportunities while Amakhosi continue to reshape their squad for the 2026/27 season,” read the club statement.

Cele joined Chiefs in January 2025, bringing international experience from his time in Europe and with the South African national team, and made his debut in the Soweto Derby the following month.

With his sleek passes and his ability to read the game, Cele quickly became the fan-favourite at Chiefs.

During his 18 months with Chiefs, he made a total of 36 appearances in domestic and CAF competitions. He also lifted the Nedbank Cup with the Club, four months after his arrival.

“We thank “Induna Yendawo” for his commitment during his time at Kaizer Chiefs and wish him the very best in his future career,” added the club statement.

Sundowns ready to pounce on Cele

Meanwhile, SABC Sports reports that Cele has emerged as a high-priority target for Chiefs rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the public broadcaster, talks between the midfielder and the African champions are believed to have reached an advanced stage.

“The public broadcaster has established that Sundowns have engaged the 29-year-old over a potential move, with the Brazilians understood to be keen on adding another experienced midfielder to their squad.

“The club have been seeking greater depth following the tragic death of Jayden Adams shortly after the FIFA World Cup, while their involvement in domestic and continental competitions has increased the need for strength across the squad.”