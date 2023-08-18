Sports minister Kodwa wants professional SA women’s football

'I have repeatedly supported the full professionalising of women’s football and netball in South Africa,' said the South African sports minister.

Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, has reiterated his desire for women’s football in South Africa to be made professional. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Zizi Kodwa says he is fully behind the professionalisation of women’s football in the country, as well as Netball.

Kodwa was celebrating both Banyana and the Spar Proteas after they competed at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Kodwa was impressed with how the team’s represented the nation at the respective tournaments, with Banyana reaching the last 16 at the World Cup.

Banyana’s achievement has been marked in the history books of South African football, as they became the first South African national team – male or female to reach the knockout stages at a World Cup finals.

The minister held a joint breakfast attended by Banyana and the Spar Proteas on Thursday, where he praised both teams for their efforts at the tournaments.

Kodwa also urged corporates to rally behind the teams and wants them to be celebrated for raising the South African flag high.

“Women athletes made the 2023 Women’s Month a memorable one! I am so elated about these achievements. We owe it to them to do all in our power to afford them the recognition and support they deserve and more. May today’s (Thursday) celebrations be the catalyst for the continued honouring of our elite sportswomen,” said the Minister.

“I challenge corporate SA to join the department in ensuring that we as a country recognise, cultivate and celebrate excellence across sporting codes. I have repeatedly supported the full professionalising of women’s football and netball in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Linda Zwane added that there is also already talks about making the Hollywoodbets Super League professional.

“We are having conversations about making the women’s league professional. What Banyana Banyana did at the Fifa Women’s World Cup is an achievement that we are very proud of, as well as the Spar Proteas,” said the Safa vice-president.

“I was there in Cape Town to support the Proteas. Like the minister said, less lip service and more action.”