Ex-Chiefs and Pirates striker joins Safa regional league side

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Bongani Ndulula has joined Safa regional league side Tshwane University of Technology eMalahleni as he tries to resurrect his ailing football career.

Ndulula makes a return to football after spending many years without a club. He last played elite football at Chippa United back in 2017.



TUT eMalahleni, who are based inMpumalanga, announced Ndulula’s signing on their social media pages this week.

“TUT eMalahleni is delighted about the signing of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Bongani Ndulula as they continue to push their aspirations for promotion to ABC Motsepe League next season. ‘Drogba’ has joined TUT eMalahleni on a voluntary basis. #TUTeMalahleni #TUTFootball,” wrote the club.

Born in Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape, Ndulula broke into the professional ranks in 2008 while playing for Blackburn Rovers FC.

After spending only one year with Rovers, Ndulula was snatched by Bloemfontein Celtic.

He left Celtic in 2010 and joined Orlando Pirates, where he stayed for three years before moving to AmaZulu.

His return to form at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit saw Chiefs come calling for him, however, he only spent one season with the Glamour Boys after failing to make an impact.



After he left Amakhosi in 2015, Ndulula took almost a year to find a new home, and he found it back at home in the Eastern Cape with Chippa United.

But his stay at the Chilli Boys in 2017 only lasting for six months and Ndulula has struggled to find a club since then.

The 34-year-old Ndulula is said to be looking to get coaching badges while playing for TUT eMalahleni.