Spurs management backs under fire coach Bartlett

Cape Town Spurs’ poor start to the DStv Premiership season has sparked rumours that coach Shaun Bartlett is on the verge of being fired by the team.



Club bosses at Spurs, however, have dismissed the rumours, saying the former Bafana Bafana striker is staying put as the coach of the club.

Spurs have lost all of their opening four games in the league since their promotion to the elite league.

In their first fixture of the season, they were edged 1-0 by TS Galaxy away from home.

That loss was followed by a 2-0 and 3-1 defeats by Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City respectively, before another 1-0 loss to Chippa United last Friday.

Spurs are the only team to have not registered any point in the league so far and they sit at the bottom of the league standings.

But, Bartlett has the full support from his employers and they are pleading with people to respect their head coach.

“Although our results have been disappointing, coach Shaun Bartlett has the full support of the Cape Town Spurs FC board,” read a statement from the club.

“We ask that people respect that Shaun has a contract with the club and refrain from making unfounded statements in the media to gain cheap publicity for their own personal benefit.”



Losing his four opening games of the campaign must be worrying for Bartlett, who has managed to bolster his squad in order to compete in the top level by bringing on the likes of experienced Clayton Daniels, Keagan Buchanan, while also acquiring the services of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Luvuyo Phewa to mention a few.

The Spurs coach will have to make sure he turns things around at the club soon and start getting positive results though as a decision could be made on his future if the team does not improve.

Rumours are that Spurs are looking to rope in former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral if the situation does not improve under Bartlett.