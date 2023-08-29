SuperSport’s Goss geared up for jam-packed schedule

"Fresh legs are important, the fresher you are the more you can concentrate and give your best," Goss said.

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has given insight into how they are navigating through the jam-packed DStv Premiership schedule so early in the season.



Fresh from their victory away from home against Stellenbosch FC last Saturday, Matsatsantsa a Pitori will once again be on the road when they host Golden Arrows today at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, some 282 kilometres away from their preferred Lucas Moripe Stadium.



SuperSport have won three of their four league games. Goss has been key to that run, keeping three clean sheets to put his team within touching distance of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the standings.



A win against Arrows will move United to 13 points, two behind The Brazilians.



“Fresh legs are important, the fresher you are the more you can concentrate and give your best,” Goss said to Phakaaathi while in the middle of a recovery session with the club’s masseur.



“You have physios and masseurs. They come in handy when games are back-to-back like this. With their help we should be ready for the next game.



“The intensity in training is going to be low in order to have fresh legs and maybe we will do warm-ups, get into tactical work, ice-baths and get a massage again before getting into camp, so recovery is very important.”



Goss, who was once on the books of Arrows, was encouraged by the fighting spirit to come back from a goal down to beat Stellenbosch 2-1.



“We were discussing this with the guys, that last season when we went a goal down we couldn’t come back and win the game,” he said.



“So maybe this is the start of new beginnings and greater things and who knows, maybe even silverware.”