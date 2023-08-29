Local Soccer August 29, 2023 | 10:32 am

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

29 Aug 2023

10:32 am

SuperSport’s Goss geared up for jam-packed schedule

By Katlego Modiba - Football Journalist

"Fresh legs are important, the fresher you are the more you can concentrate and give your best," Goss said.

SuperSport's Goss geared up for jam-packed schedule

Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has given insight into how they are navigating through the jam-packed DStv Premiership schedule so early in the season.

ALSO READ: Hunt delighted with SuperSport grit after fightback at Stellenbosch

Fresh from their victory away from home against Stellenbosch FC last Saturday, Matsatsantsa a Pitori will once again be on the road when they host Golden Arrows today at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, some 282 kilometres away from their preferred Lucas Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport have won three of their four league games. Goss has been key to that run, keeping three clean sheets to put his team within touching distance of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the standings.

A win against Arrows will move United to 13 points, two behind The Brazilians.

“Fresh legs are important, the fresher you are the more you can concentrate and give your best,” Goss said to Phakaaathi while in the middle of a recovery session with the club’s masseur.

“You have physios and masseurs. They come in handy when games are back-to-back like this. With their help we should be ready for the next game.

“The intensity in training is going to be low in order to have fresh legs and maybe we will do warm-ups, get into tactical work, ice-baths and get a massage again before getting into camp, so recovery is very important.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns set sights on Pirates duo as they look to bolster squad

Goss, who was once on the books of Arrows, was encouraged by the fighting spirit to come back from a goal down to beat Stellenbosch 2-1.

“We were discussing this with the guys, that last season when we went a goal down we couldn’t come back and win the game,” he said.

“So maybe this is the start of new beginnings and greater things and who knows, maybe even silverware.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership golden arrows SuperSport United

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe