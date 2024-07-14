Chiefs suffer yet another injury blow ahead of new season

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered yet another in a series of long-term injuries ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



Chiefs announced on Sunday, Edmilson Dove has joined the club’s injury list after he suffered an injury during Friday’s session at Amakhosi’s pre-season training camp in Türkiye.

“The Mozambican international has been examined by the medical team in camp. He will leave Türkiye and head back to South Africa for a full assessment and medical attention.

“We wish him, and the rest of the injured fellows a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them back on the training grounds and field of play soon,” read a statement from Chiefs.



The Mozambican defender joins Mduduzi Mdantsane, Tebogo Potsane, Dillan Solomons and George Matlou in the Chiefs injury list.

The quartet did not travel with the squad to Turkiye due to injuries.