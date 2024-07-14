Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

14 Jul 2024

01:01 pm

Chiefs suffer yet another injury blow ahead of new season

"We wish him, and the rest of the injured fellows a speedy recovery ," said Chiefs in a statement.

Chiefs suffer yet another injury blow ahead of new season

Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered yet another in a series of long-term injuries ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Dove calls for focus from Chiefs ahead of new season

Chiefs announced on Sunday, Edmilson Dove has joined the club’s injury list after he suffered an injury during Friday’s session at Amakhosi’s pre-season training camp in Türkiye.

“The Mozambican international has been examined by the medical team in camp. He will leave Türkiye and head back to South Africa for a full assessment and medical attention.

“We wish him, and the rest of the injured fellows a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing them back on the training grounds and field of play soon,” read a statement from Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Ten Hag highlights McCarthy’s contribution at United after exit

The Mozambican defender joins Mduduzi Mdantsane, Tebogo Potsane, Dillan Solomons and George Matlou in the Chiefs injury list.

The quartet did not travel with the squad to Turkiye due to injuries.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Gallagher Chiefs rugby team

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Jacob Zuma’s daughter weighs in on Matodzi’s VBS affidavit leak
News ‘I did not know’ – De Lille on R300m cybercrime theft at public works department
Local News Community Chat: Would you buy a lion?
News Former VBS boss Matodzi accuses Malema and Shivambu of ‘fleecing millions’ from bank
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We’re counting on the wrong GNU

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES