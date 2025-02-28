Three key Sundowns players against Chiefs

Sundowns have dominated recent league meetings between the two teams with five successive wins.

Mamelodi Sundowns team picture during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 26 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

One of the biggest rivalries in the PSL will take centre stage on Saturday. Expect a drama-packed clash between heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Tickets have already been sold out and fans are encouraged to arrive early for this highly-anticipated match.

Sundowns have dominated recent league meetings between the two teams with five successive wins. With three points and bragging rights at stake, Phakaaathi Football Journalist Katlego Modiba looks at the three key Sundowns players that could play a starring role on Saturday afternoon.

Lucas Ribeiro

There’s no denying the fact that Ribeiro will be the first name on coach Miguel Cardoso’s team sheet. The left-footed Brazilian has picked up where he left off last season. He has already scored 11 Betway Premiership goals this season, one shy of his overall tally from the previous campaign.

It’s very rare that Ribeiro fails to leave his mark in big games, and very few can bet against him influencing the outcome of this match. In the last league encounter between the two teams, Ribeiro helped himself to a goal and an assist as Sundowns recorded a 2-1 victory at FNB Stadium.

Teboho Mokoena

The Bafana Bafana international is back to his best after a shaky start to the season, where he found himself out of the team alongside Khuliso Mudau. It looks like Mokoena has found a new lease of life under Cardoso, and very few midfielders can cover ground like him. When he’s in the mood, he can be a nightmare to play against.

He scored his first league goal of the campaign against Golden Arrows on 2 February. The 28-year-old followed that up with a screamer from 30 yards out at home to Orlando Pirates six days later. Mokoena seems to always find another gear in big games, and Masandawana will be hoping for another top performance from the midfielder.

Ronwen Williams

Although Cardoso played down the absence of Williams, the coach will be desperately hoping the goalkeeper shakes off an unspecified injury that has kept him out of the team for four consecutive games. Jody February has played two games in Williams and Denis Onyango’s absence, but he hasn’t looked convincing.

If there’s one area that Chiefs can look to exploit, it should be the goalkeeping area if February keeps his place in the team. A half-fit Williams is capable of keeping the back door shut, and he has proven over the years to be a match winner. If he’s passed fit for the match, he will provide stability and leadership at the back, something that has been lacking in the past couple of games.