Lepasa on target again as Pirates ease past City in Orlando

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammate Zakhele Lepasa during the DStv Premiership 22023/24 match against Cape Town City on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Zakhele Lepasa continued with his good goal scoring form as Orlando Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 in a DStv Premiership tie at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



Lepasa’s goal now sees the striker extending his goal tally to nine in all competitions.

Lepasa scored in the first half for Bucs, while the second goal was scored by Patrick Maswanganyi in the last period of the game.

The win sees Bucs jump to position four on the log with seven points after four games, while Cape Town City are in 10th spot with six points from five matches.

Pirates had a good start into the match as they opened the scoring in the ninth minutes thanks to a beautiful strike by Lepasa.

The hosts created more chances in their search for a second goal, but their attempts were fruitless and their penalty shout in the 28th minute was unsuccessful after Paseka Mako was brought down inside the box.

City had an opportunity to level matters through Tshegofatso Nyama, but goalkeeper Sipho Chaine managed to keep out the danger – leaving the two teams to head into the break with Bucs in the lead.

In the second half, Tahir Goedeman had a good opportunity to equalise for City, but his effort went wide from inside the box.

Pirates had more ball possession in the match and were putting pressure on City looking to extend their lead.

The second goal for Jose Riveiro’s charges came in the 77th minute thanks to Maswanganyi after he was spotted by Deon Hotto, which was more than enough to hand the Buccaneers maximum points.

The Buccaneers will go into their next fixture with their heads held high as they take on Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, City will be out of action until 17 September when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with AmaZulu FC.

That will give coach Eric Tinkler some time to work on his squad and try to build on getting better results.



In another game played earlier on Tuesday evening, SuperSport United suffered a 3-0 loss to Golden Arrows at home at Peter Mokaba Stadium.



Goals from Lungelo Nguse, Angelo van Rooi and Ryan Moon were enough to hand Abafana Bes’thende a convincing victory against Matsatsantsa.