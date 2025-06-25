Sundowns’ Sales highlights key threats ahead of Fluminense clash

'Both teams play possession football. That’s what will make it a good game,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Arthur Sales is optimistic ahead of the clash against Fluminense in their final FIFA Club World Cup group stage match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Sundowns need all the points

With qualification for the Round of 16 on the line, Sundowns must secure all three points, while a draw would be enough for Fluminense to advance.

The Brazilian outfit currently top Group F with four points after a goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund and a 4-2 win over Ulsan HD.

Speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated fixture, Sales expressed his excitement at facing a club from his homeland, praising both teams’ similar footballing identities.

“Playing against Fluminense will be a good and nice game because both teams identify like Brazilians, and both teams play possession football. That’s what will make it a good game,” he said.

“This is the highest level possible and a big challenge, but when you arrive here and play these games, you can see that Mamelodi Sundowns are at a good level for this competition and this is a big tournament.”

The 22-year-old forward, who joined Sundowns earlier this season, pointed to Fluminense’s experienced centre-back Thiago Silva, Colombian playmaker Jhon Arias, and emerging midfield talent Matheus Martinelli as players who could prove decisive.

Silva, a legendary figure in Brazilian football, has featured for European powerhouses including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. Arias impressed with a goal and an assist against Ulsan, while Martinelli has been solid in the middle of the park for Fluminense.

‘Everyone is a good player’

“Everyone is a good player there because they are at a high level to represent Fluminense at the World Cup. Jhon Arias and Thiago Silva are good players, and also in midfield there’s Matheus Martinelli. I like him and I think he needs more attention from the guys,” Sales added.

“I’ve watched many games in my free time, and there’s a big difference when you compare South American teams with Europeans. But you also see similarities in competitiveness and quality.”