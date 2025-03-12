Sundowns’ Cardoso discuses distraction of postponed Sekhukhune game

'It's obviously not nice to imagine that we might play this match (against Sekhukhune) close to the champions league match,' said Cardoso.

Although Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso maintains that he’s in the dark about specific details of their postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Sekhukhune United, he expressed concern about the likelihood of playing the match before the two-legged encounter against Esperance in the CAF Champions League.

Pirates first for Sundowns

The Brazilians will play Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership match on Sunday before turning their attention to the quarterfinal tie with Esperance. The first legs of Africa’s biggest club competition will be played on April 1, with the return matches taking place seven days later.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Shalulile continues to set scoring records

With the PSL already dealing with the dilemma of fixture congestion, there’s a huge possibility of having the pending fixture against Babina Noko pencilled in between their CAF commitments.

“It’s obviously not nice to imagine that we might play this match (against Sekhukhune) close to the Champions League match,” Cardoso said.

“Esperance play tomorrow and from then until the match against us, they will not play. That will allow them to avoid more injuries, recover their players 100% and compete in the Champions League at the highest level.

“Our expectations were that we will play … against Pirates and then prepare for the Champions League match with the right context in order to arrive in the first and second match in the best condition possible. Let’s see what happens, I don’t have any idea which date the match will be played.”

Williams returns

On the positive side, Ronwen Williams was back in goal for last Tuesday’s 2-0 win over AmaZulu after missing six matches. Cardoso is happy with the return of his number one goalkeeper ahead of a season-defining period in their hectic schedule.

“Ronwen is not only an important player but also an important presence. He’s our captain, he’s experienced, and he brings a lot of quality in different moments for the team,” Cardoso said.

“He’s someone who can help the team because he provides leadership. Jody [February] was perfect, and Denis [Onyango] was good, but with Ronwen, it has nothing to do with the value of the other keepers, he’s just different.

‘Very motivational’

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro blasts Athlone pitch after Stellies draw

“He’s someone with whom I can communicate and give instructions on the pitch because I know he will be accurate in giving instructions to the players. He’s very motivational and also knows how to calm them when needed, so his presence is respected.”