Fans ‘Dansin’ to Cemran’s tune after Pirates wonder-strike

'Scoring in such a big game means a lot,' said the Pirates attacking midfielder.

Cemran Dansin’s wonder-goal for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday has gone global, with some on social media even suggesting it should be up for Fifa’s prestigious Puskas Award.

The 20 year-old’s cracking volley, that earned the Buccaneers a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw, came in just his sixth appearance of the season, and was his first ever goal in professional football.

Dansin – ‘I hope I can keep going’

“Scoring in such a big game means a lot, and I hope I can keep going and get more chances,” Dansin told Pirates media after the match.

It looked a gamble for Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to start Dansin in a game of this stature. But the Moroccan was rewarded in the 35th minute, as Dansin smashed a shot past Ronwen Williams at such speed that it left the Bafana captain rooted to the spot.

“I am happy for the coaches, players and staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity,” added Dansin.

“The coach always says you don’t have to look at age to be competitive.

“Playing for this club is an honour for me every time I get an opportunity. I try to give my best and not worry too much about being the youngest.

“I am just looking to fight and give everything.”

The result kept Pirates within three points of league leaders Sundowns. The Buccaneers also have two games in hand on Masandawana.

In-form Arrows

Ouaddou’s side will play again on Wednesday in a tough-looking fixture away to Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s Arrows have won three of their last four league games, including a victory at home to Sundowns on September 24.

They also thumped Marumo Gallants 4-0 on Sunday to set them up nicely for the visit of Pirates.

Pirates, however, last lost to Arrows in 2021, and have beaten them in their last six Premiership meetings.

These two sides could also meet in the Carling Knockout final. The Buccaneers will travel to take on Richards Bay on Saturday in the first semifinal, while Arrows will host Gallants in the second semifinal the following day.