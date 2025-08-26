Sundowns coach Cardoso gives update on Maseko’s future

"Of course, he will be here after the window closes. Why shouldn't he be here? He is a Sundowns player and he is part of the squad," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has assured fans that Thapelo Maseko is going nowhere.



Despite limited game time last season, the talented winger was linked with a move to Europe at the end of last season.

Those reports have resurfaced again this season, but Cardoso dismissed them, insisting that Maseko will remain at the club once the transfer window closes in mid-September.

The former SuperSport United winger has featured in Sundowns’ last two matches, and Cardoso appears to have found a way to accommodate him in his star-studded team.

“Of course, he will be here after the window closes. Why shouldn’t he be here? He is a Sundowns player and he is part of the squad,” Cardoso said.

“From the club, I don’t see any intentions of anyone letting him go. Of course, when you don’t have Lucas Ribeiro playing on the right, it gives more chances to players who can play in that position. He’s (Maseko) obviously trying to fight for his place and I want my players to be motivated and if I give them chances, it’s also to keep them motivated and for them to understand that they are part of the core of the team.

There’s no one in this group that we don’t count on. Everything that happens with players at the club will always be in the interest of the players and the interest of the club. I think that is clear from the statement released by the club regarding players coming out or players coming in.

“This is a moment for stability because we are building from the past and we lost important players. There are not many but they were very important and the impact that they had on the game was enormous. we are trying to rebuild and find connections out of the players that we have.”