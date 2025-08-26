Pirates edge Orbit to register second victory of the season

Lebone Seema scored the only goal of the match.

Orlando Pirates edged Orbit College 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night to register their second victory of the season.

Lebone Seema scored the only goal of the match in the 56th minute.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made three changes to the team that started the MTN8 semi-final second leg match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Bandile Shandu, Abdoulaye Mariko and Tshegofatsa Mabasa started the game ahead of Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa who were relegated to the bench.

While Mbatha and Makgopa made it to the bench, Mofokeng was left out of the matchday squad altogether. This decision by Ouaddou further intensified speculation that the young Bafana Bafana forward could be on his way out of the club.

As expected, Pirates dominated ball possession, but they were not given much room to operate in the opponents’ half as Orbit College players put them under pressure causing them to lose the ball in crucial areas.

The Mswenko Boys finished the first half the stronger of the sides and they had more shots on goal than the Buccaneers, but only one of those chances was on target. Pirates also had only one shot on target.

Ouaddou made three changes at the start of the second half with Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule and Nkosikhona Ndaba coming on for Sihle Nduli, Mariko and Deon Hotto.



The changes did inject some energy into the Pirates attack and it did not take them long to find the opening goal and it was a beauty from Seema. The young defender found himself unmarked just outside the penalty area and he unleashed a powerful shot that beat Sekhoane Moerane hands down.

Siyabulela Mabele brought the best out of Sipho Chaine in the 70th minute as the Mswenko Boys looked to find the equaliser, but the Pirates goalkeeper did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick.

Three minutes later, Kamogelo Sebelebele came close to scoring his fourth goal in as many games but his goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Thulani Jingana.

The Buccaneers hung on to the slender lead to register their second victory of the season and moved up to seventh spot on the log standings.

They are away to Chippa United in their next league match on Sunday, while Orbit are at home to TS Galaxy on Saturday.