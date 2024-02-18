Sundowns coach Mokwena on Lorch’s debut against Pirates

While the Brazilians faithful tried to make him feel welcomed with warm applause, Lorch was booed by the Buccaneers.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Mamelodi Sundowns (right) is challenged by Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Rulani Mokwena has shared his thoughts on high profile January transfer arrivals Thembinkosi Lorch and Matias Esquivel who both made their debut for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



The former Pirates midfielder only lasted an hour before being substituted by Esquivel who joined Sundowns from Argentine top-flight side Club Atlético Lanús.

“We can all do better, starting with me the coach. Even with the new signings, they can do better,” said Mokwena who wasn’t pleased with what he saw from his team against 10-man Pirates.



“It’s difficult and I understand with Lorch. The pressure, the talks and playing his former club. All those other things don’t also help him.

“Matias Esquivel still needs to adapt to the league and the intensity of the way we want to play. So that is difficult for him and the language doesn’t make it easier but we can all get better and the first person who must improve is me.”