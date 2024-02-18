Mokwena not happy with his team and officiating after Pirates draw

Sundowns were far from the high standards they've set again the Buccaneers who frustrated them at Loftus Versfeld.

Rulani Mokwena, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 17 February 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Playing without seven of his regulars, Rulani Mokwena was left unimpressed by Mamelodi Sundowns‘ 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Orlando Pirates on Saturday.



Marcelo Allende’s goal in the 76th minute was quickly wiped out by Thapelo Xoki from the penalty spot four minutes later.

“I didn’t like our personality, I can’t relate to it. There was not enough passes, no intensity and not aggressive enough in the duels,” Mokwena said about his team’s display.

“I just couldn’t relate with the personality of the team but I told them at half time and it was a little bit better in the second half but I just didn’t like the personality of the team.”

Miguel Timm was sent off nine minutes into the second half for a second bookable offence in what was an ill-tempered DStv Premiership affair that got heated with both sets of players constantly at each other’s throats for majority of the game.

“I didn’t like the 90 minutes. I think for a game of football you need three good teams,” he added.

“I think there were three teams that were below-par today. One of them was mine and as a coach, when my team is not playing well, I need to be accountable for that. I don’t think that was a good game of football in my opinion.



“I think there were far too many off the ball incidents and elbows. I don’t think the referees had control of the game either. I don’t want to talk about referees so the least I say the better but that wasn’t a game of football I like at all.”

Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Thema Zwane and Thapelo Maseko didn’t partake in the match following their return from the Africa Cup of Nations.