Sundowns confirm Lorch and Maema departures

‘The Yellow Nation bids farewell to Neo Maema. We wish you success in the next step of your career,’ Sundowns posted.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the departures of Thembinkosi Lorch and Neo Maema as the squad overhaul at Chloorkop gets underway. Both players had fallen out of favour at the club, with their futures uncertain even before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso has made it clear he intends to trim his squad for the 2025/26 season, despite the club being set to compete in multiple competitions. Lorch is reportedly poised for a return to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach admits he’s under pressure ahead of Sundowns tie

Meanwhile, Maema has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after struggling for game time last season in Sundowns’ star-studded team. The Brazilians announced the pair’s departures on the eve of their MTN8 first-leg semi-final against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

“After four incredible years, four league titles, one Nedbank Cup, one MTN8, one African Football League title, 120 appearances, 13 goals and 14 assists, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Neo Maema. We wish you success in the next step of your career,” Sundowns posted across their social pages.

“After two unforgettable years, one league title, 26 appearances, seven goals and four assists, the Yellow Nation thanks and celebrates Thembinkosi Lorch. Wishing you all the best as you start the next chapter of your journey.”

Although not yet officially confirmed, reports suggest Lorch will make a permanent switch to The Red Castle (Wydad) after impressing during his short stint, which included a strong showing at the Club World Cup.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨, 𝗡𝗘𝗢 👆💛



After 4️⃣ incredible years, 4️⃣ league titles, 1️⃣ Nedbank Cup, 1️⃣ MTN8, 1️⃣ African Football League title, 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ appearances, 1️⃣3️⃣ goals and 1️⃣4️⃣ assists, the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Neo Maema. 💛



We wish you success in the next step of your… pic.twitter.com/wYuYdtDyQ1 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 15, 2025

ALSO READ: Too soon to sink the ship: The Sea Robbers must keep faith in Ouaddou

Maema, currently on duty with Bafana Bafana at the CHAN tournament in Uganda, is expected to have his future finalised once the competition concludes.