Too soon to sink the ship: The Sea Robbers must keep faith in Ouaddou

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

4 minute read

14 August 2025

12:51 pm

Yes, the start has been far from perfect, but panic buttons should remain untouched for now.

Too soon to sink the ship: The Sea Robbers must back Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates fan during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium at in Bloemfontein on the 12 August 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

There’s a Zulu phrase, Amakhosi Ajabulile, which simply means “the Chiefs are happy”, and that’s exactly where Kaizer Chiefs fans find themselves at the moment. Two Betway Premiership wins from two matches have lifted the mood and fuelled optimism for what lies ahead this season.

Chiefs on a high, Pirates at a low

Few would have predicted such a strong start from Chiefs, with victories over Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City setting the tone. While Amakhosi supporters are riding high, the same cannot be said for their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, who have been far from their best under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

ALSO READ: Kaze delighted with impact subs after Chiefs victory

Dubbed “the Happy People”, Pirates fans have not been living up to the nickname. Back-to-back league defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants have sparked frustration, overshadowing their MTN8 quarterfinal win over Polokwane City. That triumph already feels like a distant memory, with some supporters calling for the coach’s head if results don’t improve.

Such calls, after only three matches, feel premature. Yes, the start has been far from perfect, but panic buttons should remain untouched for now. Ouaddou was always going to face a challenge after the high standards set by former coach José Riveiro. The anger, however, is building at the worst possible time, just days before a titanic MTN8 semifinal first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

Change is rarely smooth

Of course, should Pirates lose to the Brazilians on Saturday, the pressure will intensify. Change is rarely smooth, and I’m not shocked at the mixed start, even with the quality in this squad. This is not the moment to question the former Moroccan international who is still finding his feet at Pirates. 

ALSO READ: Ouaddou ‘disappointed’ after Pirates loss to Gallants

The suggestion that the club should have brought back Rulani Mokwena is a needless distraction. Pirates have made their choice, and unless perceptions shift, the team will bear the brunt of the unrest.

Playing for a big team like Pirates comes with immense pressure, if the fans turn on the coach, that burden will only be extended to the players. The performance against Gallants wasn’t poor, but the tense atmosphere magnified every setback on the night. On another day, Pirates might have comfortably taken all three points.

Riveiro never won the league

Where is the patience that was once afforded to Riveiro? The Spaniard, after all, failed to win the league despite success in cup competitions. Pirates fans could serve their club better by backing Ouaddou rather than undermining him so early into his reign.

ALSO READ: Pirates ‘threw’ three points away against Gallants, says Nduli

Still, there’s no escaping reality -the two legs against Sundowns may shape Ouaddou’s tenure as Pirates boss. Football is results-driven, and coaches ultimately live and die by the scoreboard. For now, I think the verdict is that it’s simply too early to judge him, even if the storm clouds are already gathering over Orlando. The best thing the Sea Robbers can do is back their team and their coach. The stakes are high, but so too is the potential for a turnaround.

