Sundowns defender safe after alleged Hillbrow shooting

While trying to navigate their way through Hillbrow, an unknown suspect allegedly opened fire on their vehicle.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga escaped unharmed after his vehicle was allegedly shot at in Johannesburg on Sunday. New details are emerging about the incident that led to an attempted murder case being opened at Hillbrow Police Station.

Sundowns’ Lunga en route to church

Initial reports claimed the Zimbabwe international had been in the Hillbrow area to assist a friend when his vehicle came under fire. However, Phakaaathi has established that Lunga was actually on his way to church with his younger brother when the incident occurred.

According to information gathered by this publication, the pair got lost because they were unfamiliar with the area. While trying to navigate their way through Hillbrow, an unknown suspect allegedly opened fire on their vehicle after reportedly mistaking Lunga for an undercover police officer.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Lunga managed to drive away from the scene unharmed with his younger brother before later opening a case of attempted murder. The incident sparked widespread speculation on social media after conflicting reports emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While police investigations continue, Lunga reported for training with Sundowns on Monday. The Brazilians returned to training last week under the watchful eye of coach Miguel Cardoso ahead of the 2026-27 Betway Premiership season.

Pre-season in Austria

The African champions are expected to depart for Austria later this week for a pre-season training camp, where they will face local giants Red Bull Salzburg and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal as part of their preparations for the new season.

Lunga has been at Sundowns since 2021 after signing from Golden Arrows. He played a key role in the club’s triumphant run of 2026 CAF Champions League.

The 31-year-old is a regular for the Zimbabwean National team, having made his debut in 2015. He was part of The Warriors squad for both the 2019 and 2025 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.