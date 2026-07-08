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Sundowns’ Bafana stars set for Austria reunion

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

8 July 2026

02:17 pm

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Sundowns afforded the players an additional two weeks' break to recover.

Sundowns' Bafana stars set for Austria reunion

Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena of South Africa after the FIFA World Cup match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, America on 18 June 2026 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight Bafana Bafana internationals are set to rejoin the club during their pre-season camp in Austria after being granted extended leave following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sundowns back in training

The Brazilians resumed training last week without the national team contingent, who were part of Hugo Broos’ squad that reached the last 32 of the tournament in North America before suffering a knockout defeat to Canada.

Sundowns afforded the players an additional two weeks’ break to recover from their World Cup commitments and spend time with their families before reporting back for club duty.

Phakaaathi has established that Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Iqraam Rayners and Themba Zwane will link up with the rest of the squad in Europe.

Miguel Cardoso’s side will depart for Austria this weekend for a pre-season training camp, where they are scheduled to face Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg on 18 July before taking on Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal on 24 July.

Brazilians to face Benzema?

Salzburg have already confirmed the fixture against the reigning African champions, while Al Hilal, who boast former Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema among their ranks, have also announced the friendly.

The eight Bafana stars are expected to be back with the squad well before both matches as Sundowns step up their preparations for the 2026-27 Betway Premiership campaign.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

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