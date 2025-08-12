Sundowns down AmaZulu to record first win in the league

Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews were on target in what was a game of two halves in Tshwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns are up and running in the 2025–26 Betway Premiership season after beating AmaZulu 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.



Usuthu were left to rue a string of missed chances in the first half, before the Brazilians produced a far more assured display after the break to secure all three points. Matthews came off the bench to provide an assist before closing off the scoring in stoppage time.



While Sundowns dominated possession, AmaZulu created better opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya miscued his effort on the half-hour mark after being played in by Riaan Hanamub, who had surged down the left flank.

For the defending champions, it was a performance built more on individual moments than cohesive team play. Youngster Kutlwano Letlhaku threatened on several occasions but was let down by wayward finishing and poor decision-making.

Grant Kekana almost turned the ball into his own net just before the interval while attempting to clear under pressure.



Sundowns again missed the creative spark of unsettled PSL Footballer of the Season Lucas Ribeiro, absent for a third successive match across all competitions. Khuliso Mudau was also missing, leaving the hosts short on ideas.

Coach Miguel Cardoso acted swiftly at half-time, replacing Letlhaku with Tashreeq Matthews and Divine Lunga with Aubrey Modiba. Matthews made an immediate impact, heading Arthur Sales’ lob into the path of Rayners, who rifled home a half-volley eight minutes into the second half.

Ngwenya squandered another golden chance late on, blasting over the bar with ten minutes remaining.



Peter Shalulile made his return to the team after missing the games against Richards Bay and Chippa United.



Matthews beat AmaZulu goalkeeper on the near post with two minutes left of added time to seal the win for the defending league champions.

Sundowns held firm to take maximum points and bounced back from the disappointing 1-1 draw against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Saturday.



It was a morale boosting win for Sundowns who will next take on Orlando Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at Orlando Stadium.