Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Ouaddou ‘disappointed’ after Pirates loss to Gallants

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

13 August 2025

09:08 am

RELATED ARTICLES

“Of course, it’s not the result we expected," said the Moroccan coach.

Ouaddou 'disappointed' after Pirates loss to Gallants

Abdeslam Ouaddou, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Abdeslam Ouaddou, head coach of Orlando Pirates, was frustrated with how his side had started the 2025/26 league campaign.

This is after the Buccaneers suffered a 2-1 loss to Marumo Gallants, their second defeat in as many games this season after they lost 1-0 to Sekhukhune United in their opening league game last weekend.

READ MORE: Clifford nets late winner as Pirates suffer back-to-back defeats

“Of course, it’s not the result we expected. We came here with a lot of ambition to take these three points that we lost at home,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“We started very well the game, opening the score and creating a lot of chances again that we didn’t put in the net and like I said when you don’t score, you give the opponents an opportunity to finish you.

“So yeah, it’s a big disappointment that we start very bad but we’ll sit and we’ll think about that.”

‘We’ll come back stronger’

Ouaddou added that he and his technical team will go back to the drawing board to analyse what went wrong in Bloemfontein and try to fix.

“We are going to analyse the game and to see what’s going wrong especially in the second half. We tried to make some changement (changes) to bring some fresh blood, unfortunately the changement that we did, didn’t give us what we expect from them. It was about their level.

“So yeah, it’s a big disappointment but we’re going to sit, to analyse and to come back stronger,” commented Ouaddou.

Pirates will face Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 semifinal first leg clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, and Ouaddou hopes that whatever issues they have are sorted before the game.

The Brazilians will come into this game in Orlando high on confidence following their morale-boosting 2-0 victory against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Sundowns down AmaZulu to record first win in the league

They will therefore be the favourites to win against the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Marumo Gallants Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa-Mbeki feud reignites as foundations withdraw from National Dialogue
South Africa SANDF chief visits Iran to discuss ‘mutual national interests’  
South Africa Dirco rejects ‘inaccurate and deeply flawed’ US reports on SA human rights
News WATCH: Couple’s wedding goes up in smoke with Germiston Home Affairs fire
Courts Joshlin Smith case: Defence argues why Lombaard should be granted immunity

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp