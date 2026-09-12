Sundowns’ spending is no surprise, it is up to Chiefs and Pirates to compete

A super-rich team with a large squad. What a surprise!

Mamelodi Sundowns’ extraordinary strength in depth was on display again this week as they ultimately eased past Siwelele FC 3-0 in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns’ ‘bomb squad’

With Sundowns 1-0 up and just about in control of the game at Loftus Stadium, Miguel Cardoso was able to take off goalscorer Kutlwano Letlhaku and replace him with the talent of Siyanda Ndlovu, signed this season from Golden Arrows.

Striker Antonio Van Wyk, who joined this season from SV Ried in Austria, was also taken off by the Sundowns coach soon after, and replaced by the brilliance of Tashreeq Matthews.

Blessed with these fresh faces, Sundowns quickly finished off the threat of the side from Mangaung. Ndlovu scored an opportunistic second and then set up Matthews for the third with a sublime pass.

Cardoso explained after the game that it was always Sundowns’ aim to tire out Siwelele, and then bring on fresh legs to capitalise. A case, then, of the Sundowns ‘bomb squad’ in perfect motion.

Sundowns are often accused of hoovering up talent in South African football, using their extreme wealth to disadvantage other teams as well as to help their own.

This has been highlighted in some quarters again recently as Masandawana snapped up free agent Deano Van Rooyen, after the right back was deemed surplus to requirements at Orlando Pirates.

The Tshwane giants then brought in another right back, signing Bafana Bafana defender Thabang Matuludi from Polokwane City. Midfielder Thabo Cele, meanwhile, is also reportedly set to join after being released by Kaizer Chiefs.

Just looking at right back, Sundowns now potentially have Khuliso Mudau, the number one Bafana right back; Thapelo Morena, a Bafana right back who can also play on the right wing; Zuko Mdunyelwa, Van Rooyen and Matuludi in one position.

Masandawana need strength in depth

There is no doubt the Sundowns squad needs more depth than most in the country, with the side likely to go deep in the Caf Champions League as well as domestic competitions. Cardoso’s side, as African champions, are also playing in this season’s Fifa Intercontinental Cup, where they could play as many as three games.

Five right backs does seem a little over the top. But no doubt Sundowns see method in any perceived madness. Furthermore, it is not as if these players are signed and not paid. They are all likely to earn healthy salaries, whatever their game time.

So in some ways I fail to buy into the hysteria. A super-rich team with a large squad. What a surprise! Orlando Pirates seemed to do well enough even in the face of Sundowns’ spending, winning last season’s Betway Premiership.

It was also Pirates’ choice to let Van Rooyen go, as it was Chiefs’ to let Cele go. If they find good deals with Sundowns, good luck to them. Similarly, if Polokwane City got a better deal for Matuludi from Sundowns than Pirates, good luck to Rise and Shine.

This is a free market and if Sundowns are able to use it well, then it is up to the likes of Chiefs and Pirates to find their own solutions.