Petersen error lets City back in as Chiefs are held

Philander's corner squeezes past the Chiefs 'keeper to earn City a point.

Kaizer Chiefs were pegged back by Polokwane City in a 1-1 Betway Premiership draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs ‘keeper error

Chiefs took a first half lead through Lebohang Maboe, but another error from Brandon Petersen helped City equalise with 17 minutes left.

The result keeps up Amakhosi’s unbeaten start to the Premiership season, but another failure to keep a clean sheet will hurt Fernando Da Cruz’ side. Petersen made a couple of fine first half saves, but turned from hero to villain after the break.

Chiefs almost created an early opportunity as a long ball from Inacio Miguel found Etiosa Ighodaro but the offside flag was up.

In the 11th minute, City captain Lebohang Nkaki had a great chance to put Rise and Shine in front. Chiefs failed to clear a corner, and Nkaki flashed the ball wide from six metres out.

In the 15th minute, Mfundo Vilakazi went on a junking run but his effort was tame and easilty saved by Oscarine Masuluke.

Petersen has been heavily criticised this season, but the Chiefs goalkeeper came up with two vital saves, keeping out headers from Bonginkosi Dlamini and Keorapetse Sebone.

And it was Chiefs who went in front on the half-hour mark.

Pule Modi’s fine cross was deftly brought down by Maboe, and equally well-flicked past Masuluke and into the net.

Philander strikes

Chiefs, however, didn’t build on their lead and City levelled in the 73rd minute. Philander’s near-post corner somehow squirmed past Petersen, leaving the Amakhosi ‘keeper with egg on his face again.

Amakhosi looked for a winner and Faiz Abrahams tried a spectacular volley, but his effort went just wide.